Wisconsin KidWind Challenge

media release: The KidWind Challenge is a hands-on wind turbine design competition that engages middle and high school students in STEM through the lens of wind energy. Student teams bring small-scale wind turbines that they've designed to the challenge where they will be tested in a wind tunnel. Teams will meet with a panel of expert judges to present their design process and demonstrate their contextual knowledge of wind energy and tackle instant challenge activities.

The Wisconsin Energy Institute is thrilled to announce that the 2023 WI KidWind Challenge will take place on Saturday, March 4, at the Discovery Building at the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus. Team registration is due Jan. 15.

At the Challenge, student teams will:

Test their energy output in a competition-grade wind tunnel

Present in front of a panel of expert judges

Complete instant challenges that test teamwork and hands-on thinking

Hear from college students studying renewable energy and competing in the collegiate wind competition

Explore green careers

Friends and family are welcome and encouraged to come support their teams.

Join the Science Expo at the 2023 KidWind Challenge!

New this year, a hands-on science exploration expo will be held from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm. Come feel the energy in the air! During the KidWind competition, there will be ~15 hands-on science stations to explore, and you can watch as teams test and refine their model wind turbines. This event is free open to the public.

Everybody is welcome to come explore energy and meet with UW–Madison students and researchers.