ONLINE: Wisconsin Labor History: An Epic Story

press release: Wed. April 29 , Noon: Wisconsin Labor History – An Epic Story! Join the Facebook livestream presentation hosted by the UW School for Workers. From the nineteenth right through the twentieth and into the twenty-first century, the history of the labor movement in Wisconsin is filled with triumph and tragedy. We will review some of the highlights of this epic story, which is the historic heritage of us all. Have a question about the topic? Post your question on the Facebook event page! Info? https://www.facebook.com/ events/2250496421924014/