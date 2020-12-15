ONLINE: Wisconsin Lakes Annual Meeting

media release: Join the staff and board of Wisconsin Lakes for our first ever virtual Annual Membership Meeting on December 15 at 4:00pm!

Learn about what your statewide lake conservation organization and association of local lake organizations accomplished in the past year as well as hear about the exciting plans for 2021 including information about “Wisconsin Water Week 2021” (the “amped up” virtual Lakes Convention), our expanded advocacy and educational training offerings, and a preview of our legislative priorities for the new legislature in 2021. Plus, you’ll have plenty of time to ask questions and register your thoughts and comments with our talented board of directors and staff.

ALL ARE WELCOME, including non-members! Attendance is FREE but you must register to attend via Zoom. We have room for 100 participants on Zoom, so register now! To accommodate any overflow, the event will also be streamed live on YouTube (no registration required to view on YouTube).

Join us for the Wisconsin Lakes Annual Membership Meeting, Tuesday, December 15, 2020 from 4:00-5:30.

(Note: The agenda does not include any items which require a vote of the membership.)