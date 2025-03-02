RSVP for Wisconsin Land Trust Conference

media release: The Wisconsin Land Trust Conference is a networking, training, and inspirational event for land trust staff, board members, partners, and anyone interested in land conservation efforts in Wisconsin.

Join us for the 2025 Wisconsin Land Trust Conference in Madison, Wisconsin from March 12-14, 2025.

The conference will be held at the Wisconsin Masonic Center. Lodging will be available at the nearby Madison Concourse Hotel. Book here.

We’re holding this conference downtown near the State Capitol so we have close proximity to legislators for the first-ever Knowles-Nelson Lobby Day.

Join us on Wednesday, March 12 to lobby lawmakers in support of the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program. The conference will continue on Thursday and Friday, March 13 and 14, with learning, a field trip, and networking opportunities.

Please contact Lily Butler, Events & Outreach Coordinator, at lily@gatheringwaters.org or 608-251-9131 x20 with questions about the conference.

$225 member, $275 non-member, $95 student

Board and staff members of a Gathering Waters member land trust, and individual members of Gathering Waters are eligible for the member rate, a savings of $50. Full conference registration includes all sessions and all provided meals from Wednesday through Friday.

One-day rates are also available.

$115 member, $140 non-member, $60 student

Rates listed above are early-bird rates. Prices will increase on January 27, 2025.

Online registration closes March 2, 2025.