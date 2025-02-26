Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce Annual Members' Meeting

media release: Únete a Nuestra Reunión Anual de Miembros 2025

Únete a Nuestra Reunión Anual de Miembros 2025 Te invitamos a un evento único donde compartiremos los logros de la Cámara de Comercio Latina de Wisconsin durante el 2024 y discutiremos juntos cómo enfrentar los retos que nos trae este nuevo año. Este será un espacio para conectar, aprender y colaborar. Obtenga información exclusiva sobre nuestros programas diseñados para impulsar el desarrollo empresarial en Wisconsin. Al final de la sesión, tendremos una oportunidad especial para conocernos mejor y fortalecer nuestra comunidad empresarial. ¡No te lo pierdas!

Fecha: 26 de Febrero, 2025

Hora: 9:00am - 12:00pm

Ubicación: 5262 Anton Dr, Fitchburg WI 53711

Join Our 2025 Annual Members' Meeting

You're invited to a one-of-a-kind event where we'll celebrate the achievements of the Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce in 2024 and discuss how to tackle the challenges of the year ahead. This gathering is designed to connect, learn, and collaborate. Discover exclusive insights about our programs tailored to drive business development across Wisconsin. To wrap up the session, we will have a special networking opportunity to strengthen our business community and get to know one another better. Don't miss out!

Date: 26 de Febrero, 2025

Time: 9:00am - 12:00pm

Location: 5262 Anton Dr, Fitchburg WI 53711