media release: Since 1994, the Wisconsin LGBTQ History Project has been documenting, preserving and celebrating the heritage of local gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender people. Today, they are the state's largest digital repository of LGBTQ media.

Their mission is to reconnect Wisconsin with its lost heritage and hidden history, through ongoing research, presentations, publications, walking tours, and online resources.

Join us on Thursday, November 21 from 6-7 pm for a free program in the brewery sharing this important part of Wisconsin history; with a special emphasis on the Madison area.

Delta Beer Lab is a Certified LGBT Business Enterprise by The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce.