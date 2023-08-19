press release: Wisconsin Line 5 Pipeline Protest --Sat August 19th, 2023-- --Madison--10:00AM

Join high school students and those who care about clean water for ACE's Line 5 pipeline Protest. On Saturday August 19, 2023, at 10:00am protestors will have a makeshift piepeline, banners, signs, and water bottles full of oil contaminated water. We will be urging people at the Dane County Farmers Market (on the North end of the market) to sign our petition calling on the WI DNR to reject permits for the pipeline. We will then march to the DNR office 5 minutes away and hold a press conference to urge all watching to demand the WI DNR prioritize clean water over the fossil fuel industry profits. RSVP NOW and read below for details on the pipeline itself. Travel accommodations from the Milwaukee area will be available. The bus will pick up people from the WI State Fair Park and Ride at 8:20am; we will be back in Milwaukee around 1:30pm. Contact marco@acespace.org with any travel questions.

The Line 5 pipeline runs through Northern Wisconsin, through a Native American reservation, and runs under water through Lake Superior and Lake Michigan. This pipeline pumps 22,680,000 gallons of crude oil through our land and waters...every...single...day. The pipeline has had many spills throughout it's lifetime. A larger spill could damage fish spawning grounds, affect drinking water for wildlife, destroy Copper Falls State Park, and damage miles of shoreline of Lake Superior.

The WI DNR will determine whether or not to approve the permits for the pipeline to continue to pump oil through our state. Please join us as we urge them to reject the permits and shut down the Line 5 pipeline for good. Let's end our dependence on fossil fuels, end climate change, and save our land and water.