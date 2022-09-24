Wisconsin Mac & Cheese Fest

media release: Outlier Events is partnering with the Lake Country DockHounds to bring Mac & Cheese Fest to Wisconsin Brewing Company Park. Mac & Cheese Fest will take place on Saturday, September 24, from 4pm-8pm with VIP early access at 3pm. Tickets are now on sale to the general public at wisconsinmacandcheesefest.com.

The event will be hosted by Outlier Events and the Lake Country DockHounds. Outlier Events also hosts a number of other popular events across the Midwest including Donut and Beer Fest and Taco and Tequila Fest.

Mac and Cheese Fest will feature local establishments’ take on Mac & Cheese. We encourage wackiness when coming up with their food selections so you may see anything from mac pizza to a cheesy donut and everything in between. In addition to mac as far as the eye can see, guests can expect a vast beer selection, various games, live music and other entertainment as well.

All ages are welcome to attend Mac & Cheese Fest, and children 12 and under receive free admission with a paid adult and individual tokens can be purchased once inside the festival. Ticket options will include a $55 VIP Mac & Beers admission with 1 hour early entry and 10 mac & cheese samples as well as 10 drink tokens for beer/hard cider samples, a $40 VIP ‘Just the Mac’ admission with 1 hour early entry and 10 mac & cheese sample tokens, a $40 General Admission Mac & Beers option with 7 mac & cheese samples and 5 beer/hard cider samples of your choosing, and a $30 General Admission ‘Just the Mac’ with 7 mac & cheese samples. All tickets come with souvenir cups, lanyards and keepsake sporks.

For more information, visit wisconsinmacandcheesefest.com. Only 2,500 tickets will be sold to this event.