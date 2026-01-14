Wisconsin Main Street Cares Day of Action

Main Street Alliance is thrilled to announce our Main Street Cares Day of Action, bringing together over 100 small business owners and allies from across the state to champion real main street values. We’ll be focusing on the issues that matter most: expanding post-partum Medicaid coverage for new mothers, ensuring access to paid family and medical leave, fully funding childcare, investing in public education and making it easier to start and operate a small business. We are partnering with Family Friendly WI, 9to5, WECAN, WPEN, Citizen Action of Wisconsin, Mother Forward, Motherhood for Good, NOW Appleton and the Wisconsin Hemp Farmers and Manufacturers Association. Join us from 10 AM to 12 PM and then we’ll head to the Capitol to meet with lawmakers and statewide officials. We're excited to share that Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski will kick things off with us. Make your main street voice heard—sign up today and help us drive change for the issues that impact you most!