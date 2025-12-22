media release: The city of Madison Parks Division and Friends of Urban Nature are teaming up to host a 10-month Wisconsin Master Naturalist training, organized around observable changes in nature throughout the seasons. This training will explore how key Master Naturalist concepts relate to ecosystems found in local conservation parks and natural areas. Participants will be invited to become phenologists with us, as we observe and record the events that signal seasonal change – from the first spring wildflowers and migrating songbirds to autumn leaf colors and the gathering of Sandhill Cranes as they prepare to fly south.

Each monthly session will include field experiences led by knowledgeable guides and highlight opportunities for participants to learn about local efforts to restore, preserve, protect, and understand natural spaces in and around Madison’s parks. Connections to human impacts and culture will be woven throughout the program, as will the effects of climate change.

This training also focuses on helping Master Naturalists connect communities and kids with nearby urban nature, recreation, education, and restoration volunteer opportunities. Warner Park will be our home base; however, many field experiences will take place at other Madison-area locations. Outdoor activities will include standing, walking, and looking, as well as some navigation of uneven terrain. This program welcomes everyone and is designed to accommodate a range of physical abilities.

The Wisconsin Master Naturalist program is a network of well-informed volunteers dedicated to conservation service, leadership, and lifelong learning. The Master Naturalist training provides 40 hours of education in a variety of natural history topics and Master Naturalist service areas. Through expert-led trainings, Master Naturalists are equipped to address challenges facing the state by making positive impacts through stewardship, citizen science, and educational activities. Trainings have an emphasis on outdoor field experiences with some classroom instruction and are taught by professional natural resources educators and scientists. Once trained, Wisconsin Master Naturalists record 40 hours of service and 8 hours of advanced training each year to maintain certification and receive a recognition pin.

Schedule

Saturday, February 28, 2026: 8:30 am - 12:00 pm

Saturday, March 28, 2026: 8:30 am - 2:30 pm

Saturday, April 25, 2026: 8:30 am - 2:30 pm

Saturday, May 30, 2026: 8:30 am - 2:30 pm

Saturday, June 27, 2026: 8:30 am - 12:30 pm

Saturday, July 25, 2026: 8:30 am - 12:30 pm

Saturday, August 29, 2026: 8:30 am - 12:30 pm

Saturday, September 26, 2026: 8:30 am - 12:30 pm

Saturday, October 31, 2026: 8:30 am - 12:30 pm

Saturday, November 21, 2026: 8:30 am - 12:00 pm

Participation

To be a certified Master Naturalist, you will be required to:

Attend regularly. Only four hours of training may be missed.

Be 18 years old or older.

Travel in personal vehicles as necessary to reach different learning sites throughout the training.

Complete a small training project.

** Master Naturalist Trainings are primarily outdoor learning experiences which may include extended periods of standing, hiking on both flat paths and off-trails with inclines, and a variety of weather conditions. Requests for access needs can be made during the registration process; please allow 30 days, when possible. If you have questions about the activity level of the training, please contact the program office info@wimasternaturalist.org prior to registering.