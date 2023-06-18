Wisconsin Milkman Triathlon

media release: Race day: 7 am, Sunday, June 18, 2023, Olin Park, Madison

Packet pickup: 3:00PM - 7:00PM, Friday, June 16, 2023, and 9:00AM – 4:00PM, Saturday, June 17, 2023, Olin Park Pavilion, Madiso

Mandatory Bike Check-In: 9:00AM – 5:00PM, Saturday, June 17, 2023, Transition at Olin Park, Madison

*There will be NO PACKET PICK-UP or BIKE CHECK-IN the day of the race. Interested in picking up your packet and racking your bike morning of the race? Choose that option while registering. First come, first serve and limited to 150 spots at $50.

The Milkman Triathlon is very excited to have Tri 4 Schools join us as our official charity. Tri 4 Schools is a leading non-profit organization empowering kids to lead healthy lives and is a natural fit as we welcome the next generation into this great sport.

Tri 4 Schools is a local non-profit committed to empowering all kids to be happy and heathy. Our youth multisport events and Training Teams teach kids life-skills like perseverance, confidence, and integrity, that can be used inside and outside the classroom.

As a part of our mission, we donate 100% of youth entry fees back to the participant’s schools to be used for healthy and fitness initiatives. Since 2011, Tri 4 Schools has donated over $450,000 to schools and over 22,000 kids have crossed the finish line.