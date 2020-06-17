Wisconsin Motor Coach Association Display

press release: The Wisconsin Motor Coach Association is on a mission to inform the general public they are “rolling with awareness”. This event coincides with similar events happening in many other states by coach operators ensuring they're taking steps to protect passengers in their travels.

The group would like to provide an informative display to educate the general public regarding any and all new safety protocols motor coach operators are implementing in a post-pandemic world. The goal is to, both, enlighten the touring public that motor coaches are not only ready to roll again, but that it will be done with all safety and cleaning measures in place. Members of the media are welcome to attend and ask questions of motorcoach operators.

The Motor Coach industry serves a wide variety of transportation for all types of organizations and events. They range from schools, universities, to pro sports teams, churches and corporations. Motorcoach operators across the state have been brought to halt due to COVID-19 effects however, there is strength in numbers of the motor coach industry and they are ready to showcase the positive benefits the industry provides.

The event will take place Wednesday, June 17, from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m., at Olin Park, 1156 Olin-Turville CT, Madison, WI 53715

The Wisconsin Motor Coach Association was formed in 1987 as a non-profit trade association division of the WMCA. The foremost purpose of the Association is to insure that the motor coach industry is represented before State government. This is accomplished through the lobbying efforts with the WMCA. The WMC has worked together to further the common interest in developing a positive business climate for motor coach operators in Wisconsin.