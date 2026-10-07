Wisconsin Not for Sale Tour Stop
UW Grainger Hall 975 University Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin
media release: Students and voters will protest outside Grainger Hall — Tom Tiffany's campaign stop on the UW-Madison campus Wednesday — after reporting revealed that three billionaires, Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein and Diane Hendricks, gave more than $24 million to the Wisconsin Republican Party to fund his run for governor. That is more than 90 percent of Tiffany's total contributions this reporting cycle.
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UW Grainger Hall 975 University Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin
Politics & Activism