Wisconsin Office of Sustainability and Clean Energy Budget Meeting

media release: Wisconsin Office of Sustainability and Clean Energy (OSCE), in conjunction with the Office of Business Development, will hold a free webinar for members of the public on Tuesday, March 25. The webinar will provide an opportunity to learn more about Governor Evers’ 2025-27 Executive Budget, the state budgeting process, and specific line items directly related to climate, conservation, and clean energy. “Governor Evers has prioritized the clean economy, forestry, outdoor recreation, clean water, flood resistance, and more with his budget proposals,” said Maria Redmond, OSCE director. “We urge the public to join us to learn more about Governor Evers’ 2025-27 Executive Budget and his commitment to climate action and clean energy.”

The webinar will be held via Zoom on March 25th from 3:30-5:00 p.m. and will offer a concise overview of the state budgeting process, covering the stages of policy implementation and clarifying the technical terminology commonly used throughout the budgeting cycle. Additionally, it will highlight an overview of specific budget items related to climate and clean energy:

Clean Energy and Clean Economy

Conservation, Forestry, and Outdoor Recreation

Clean Water for Every Wisconsinite

Flood Prevention and Coastal Resilience

State Agency Infrastructure Improvements

There is no cost to attend, but advance registration is required. Spanish translation and ASL interpretation available upon request.

About Office of Sustainability and Clean Energy and Clean Energy Plan:

Governor Evers created the Office of Sustainability and Clean Energy through Executive Order 38, to lead the State of Wisconsin in addressing the effects of climate change through programs and policies that support the use of clean energy resources and technology. To learn more about what OSCE is doing, please visit our website.