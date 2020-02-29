Wisconsin Organize to Win Summit

press release: Our state and our country have gotten to a dangerous place. Seemingly numb to intensifying inequality. Fiddling while our planet burns. Passively watching democracy slip from our grasp. The last thing we should do is sit home alone.

That's why we're working with local and national partners to create an opportunity to come together on Saturday, February 29. To network. To strategize. To organize.

We'll be gathering in the afternoon from 1 to 4 in the Madison Labor Temple at 1602 S. Park Street, room 201.

The goal is to empower and coordinate efforts to bring about transformational change up and down the ballot, first on April 7 when Wisconsin holds its presidential primary as well as spring elections at the state and local levels and then again on November 3.