RSVP for Wisconsin Paddle Battle

media release: Join us for the inaugural Wisconsin Paddle Battle! This pickleball tournament fundraiser benefits Wisconsin Youth Company: Where kids thrive beyond the school day. We have divisions for everyone, including a "Just for fun" (below 3.0 skill level) bracket!

Winners will receive medals and gift certificates to local restaurants and shops. All participants will receive a goody bag upon check-in with water and some other fun items generously donated by businesses.

We will have food trucks on site during the event, and there will be opportunities to support Wisconsin Youth Company through a 50/50 raffle and themed raffle baskets.

You can register here: https://secure.qgiv.com/for/wisconsinyouthcompany/event/wisconsinpaddlebattle2025/

Wisconsin Paddle Battle: Pickleball tournament fundraiser benefitting Wisconsin Youth Company

Date: 5/17/2025-5/18/2025 (8am-6pm each day)

Location: Phoebe Bakken Memorial Park, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin

Cost $50-$100 per team