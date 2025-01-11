Wisconsin Paw-ty
to
The Boneyard 1018 Walsh Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: We are throwing a Wisconsin Paw-ty!!
- Fundraiser for Fetch Wisconsin Rescue with adoptable dogs to meet
- Raffle basket fundraiser hosted by The Dog People Collective
- Dog costume parade at 2 pm with prizes for the best Wisconsin costumes
- Photo booth by Jewel Photography
- Animal Hospital of Verona answering your questions about pet health and raising awareness about preventatives
- Paddy’s Patties food truck
Come celebrate all things Wisconsin at the Boneyard!
Admission is free for humans. See our membership rates for dog admission prices ($10 day pass).
Info
Fundraisers, Special Interests