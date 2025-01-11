Wisconsin Paw-ty

The Boneyard 1018 Walsh Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: We are throwing a Wisconsin Paw-ty!! 

Come celebrate all things Wisconsin at the Boneyard! 

Admission is free for humans. See our membership rates for dog admission prices ($10 day pass).

Fundraisers, Special Interests
608-216-8865
