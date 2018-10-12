Wisconsin People & Ideas 2018 Fiction and Poetry Contest Reading

press release: Wisconsin People & Ideas, the Wisconsin Academy’s magazine of contemporary Wisconsin thought and culture, presents a Wisconsin Book Festival reading featuring the winners of the 2018 Fiction & Poetry Contest hosted by editor Jason A. Smith. Fiction readings include "Static," by Michael Hopkins - 1st Place (Neenah), "Aeshnadae," by Jack Harris - 2nd Place (Mazomanie), "A Sweet Thing," by AnnaKay Kruger - 3rd Place (Madison). Poetry readings include "Head, Thorax, and Abdomen," by Jenna Rindo - 1st Place (Pickett), "November," by Thomas J. Erickson - 2nd Place (Milwaukee), "The Act," by Justine Jones - 3rd Place (Madison).

Free and open to the public, this reading is presented in partnership with the Wisconsin Book Festival with support from Wisconsin Public Radio and Shake Rag Alley Center for the Arts. Thanks to Wisconsin Academy donors, members, and our contest partners and supporters.