Wisconsin People & Ideas 2019 Fiction and Poetry Contest Reading

press release: Wisconsin People & Ideas, the Wisconsin Academy’s magazine of contemporary Wisconsin thought and culture, presents a Wisconsin Book Festival reading featuring the winners of the statewide 2019 Fiction & Poetry Contests, hosted by editor Jason A. Smith.

Fiction readings include the 1st-place story “Exile,” by Steve Fox (Hudson),

2nd-place story “Spirit Box,” by Nikki Kallio (Waupaca),

and 3rd-place story “Mirror Box,” by Michael Hopkins (Neenah).

Poetry readings include

1st-place poem “Greyhound,” by Robert Russell (Madison),

2nd-place poem “Morning's Detour,” by Mary Wehner (Fond du Lac),

and 3rd-place poem “Nineteen Forty-Five,” by Jeri McCormick (Madison), along with other poems chosen by the award-winning poets.

Join us in celebration and support of Wisconsin's creative writing community!