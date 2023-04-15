Wisconsin Poet Laureate Inaugural Reading

media release:

On Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 7pm, the Arts and Literature Laboratory is excited to host the inaugural reading for Nicholas Gulig, Wisconsin's newly appointed poet laureate. He will be joined by the poet and journalist Natalie Eilbert, a former Madisonian and recipient of the 2016 Jay C. and Ruth Halls Poetry Fellowship from the University of Wisconsin's Institute for Creative Writing. Please join us and help us celebrate their work.

Nicholas Gulig is a Thai-American poet from Wisconsin. A 2011 Fulbright Fellow, Gulig has received numerous other accolades for his work including the Rushkin Art Club Poetry Award, the Black Warrior Review Poetry Prize, the Grist ProForma Award, and the CSU Open Book Poetry Prize. Currently, he works as an Associate Professor at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and lives with his wife and two daughters in Fort Atkinson. In 2023, he was chosen as the Poet Laureate of Wisconsin.

Natalie Eilbert is the author of Indictus, winner of Noemi Press's 2016 Poetry Contest, slated for publication in late 2017, as well as the debut poetry collection, Swan Feast (Bloof Books, 2015). She is the recipient of the 2016 Jay C. and Ruth Halls Poetry Fellowship at University of Wisconsin–Madison, where she is serving a one-year academic appointment. Her work has appeared in or is forthcoming from The New Yorker, Tin House, The Kenyon Review, jubilat, and elsewhere. She is the founding editor of The Atlas Review.