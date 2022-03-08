ONLINE: Wisconsin Poor People's Campaign March Meeting

media release: Join us on Tuesday, March 8, at 7pm CST for a statewide meeting and Mobilizing Tour online pep rally! Rev. Liz Theoharis will join us to talk more about the Mass Poor People's & Low-Wage Workers' Assembly and Moral March on Washington (and to the Polls!) Tour that is stopping in Madison on March 28th. Impacted leaders from around the state will also be speaking about local issues and sharing their personal struggles with these injustices, highlighting further the need for this mass gathering and day of declaration in D.C. on June 18th. This virtual meeting will be bilingual (English and Spanish).

Brand new to the PPC? Welcome! Involved at some point and want to re-join? Welcome! Current Campaign leader? Welcome! Zoom link will be sent to all registered participants prior to the event.

Questions? Email us at wisconsin@poorpeoplescampaign.org or message us via FB facebook.com/wisconsinppc.

¡Ven el martes 8 de marzo a las 7 p. m. CST a la reunión estatal y de ánimo hacia la Gira de Movilización! La reverenda Liz Theoharis estará con nosotrxs para hablar sobre la gran Gira de trabajadores de bajos ingresos y pobres, que vendrá a Madison el 28 de marzo. Líderes afectados de todo el estado también hablarán sobre problemas locales y compartirán sus luchas personales con estas injusticias, destacando aún más la necesidad de esta gira y de la gran asamblea y declaración en Washington D.C. el 18 de junio. Esta reunión virtual será bilingüe (inglés y español).

Registrate en: tinyurl.com/wippcmarchmeet o llama o escribe al 414-209-4131

Preguntas? Comunicate con vecinos unidos 414-209-4131 o con la Campaña de la Gente Pobre por email wisconsin@poorpeoplescampaign.org o Facebook facebook.com/wisconsinppc

¿Nuevo en la campaña? ¡Bienvenida! ¿Participaste en algún momento y deseas volver? ¡Bienvenido! ¿Líder actual de la campaña? ¡Bienvenida! El enlace de Zoom se enviará a los participantes antes del evento.