Wisconsin Poor People's Campaign Dane County Outreach Day

media release: 10am-1pm, Saturday, March 19, Catholic Multicultural Center, 1862 Beld St, Madiso

Join us for flyer distribution, canvassing and great conversation to share information about the Poor People's Campaign + the upcoming Mobilization Tour stop in Madison (on March 28)! We will gather together at the Catholic Multicultural Center at 10am to pick up flyers and sign up sheets + receive a brief training for outreach. Depending on preference, groups will put up and hand out flyers with info on the 3/28 Mobilization Tour event or go door-to-door in designated neighborhoods to talk about the Poor People's Campaign and engage one-on-one. We'll meet back at the CMC for pizza from Ian's!

For more information or to RSVP email: wisconsin@poorpeoplescampaign. org

