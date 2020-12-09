ONLINE: Wisconsin Poor People's Campaign

press release: Please join us for the next Wisconsin Poor People’s Campaign’s Statewide Action Call on Wednesday, December 9th at 7:30pm-9:00pm!

This month we are excited to welcome Kristin Nicely-Colangelo as our guest speaker! Kristin is the Organization Secretary/Membership Director of the National Union of the Homeless, a member of the NJ Poor People’s Campaign, and member of Put People First! PA.

At the meeting, we will:

  • Reflect on the election and what is coming next for the Poor People's Campaign
  • Launch the National Union of the Homeless' Winter Offensive here in Wisconsin and talk about how you can get involved with the Winter Offensive and with the National Union of the Homeless
  • Get updates from our regional committees and outreach committees, and share other ways you can be part of this historic effort to end poverty

r ppcwicom@gmail.com More info? www.poorpeoplescampaign.org

