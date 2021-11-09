ONLINE: Wisconsin Poor People's Campaign

press release: Join us on Tuesday, November 9th at 7pm Central. Be part of the campaign that is fighting systemic poverty from the bottom up! Learn about our recent successes, hear from impacted folks organizing throughout Wisconsin, and help lead the movement that is building a new dawn for us all. Song and music is central to our meetings; be ready to be moved!

At this meeting we’ll be focusing on the National Union of the Homeless’ upcoming Winter Offensive Organizing Drive, looking both back at the history of homeless organizing and into the future of the movement to end poverty.

Brand new to the Campaign? Welcome. Involved at some point and want to re-join? Welcome. Current campaign leader? Welcome! Register to receive zoom link.

**PARTICIPANTS MUST REGISTER AT tinyurl.com/winovmeeting TO RECEIVE THE ZOOM LINK***

Questions? Email us at wisconsin@poorpeoplescampaign.org or via FB facebook.com/wisconsinppc