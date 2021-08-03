press release: Learn more about the state of angel and venture capital investments in Wisconsin and meet the director of the Tech Council Investor Networks August 2, 3, 4 and 9. Please see the detailed full schedule hyperlinked below.

Those locations make up the second week of the Wisconsin Technology Council’s “Wisconsin Portfolio” tour, which includes three other stops July 26, 27 and 28. Attendees can meet Investor Networks director Joe Kremer, hear a breakdown of Wisconsin’s early stage deals in 2020, and network with a happy hour to follow each presentation. Communications director Laura Kaiser will be on hand to answer other questions about the Tech Council’s statewide mission.

Click here to access a clickable/printable PDF of the event dates and links.

Register for one of these free events by location:

Registrants may arrive by 3 p.m. The presentation will last from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., followed by a networking happy hour. Investors, entrepreneurs, corporate representatives and others interested in Wisconsin’s early stage investment climate are among those encouraged to attend.

Published every year since 2008, the “Wisconsin Portfolio” details record early-stage investments during what was predicted to be a “down year” due the COVID-19 pandemic. Learn more about what industry sectors were the most active and who is investing.

Printed copies of the 32-page Wisconsin Portfolio will be available at each event for $10 each.