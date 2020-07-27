ONLINE: Wisconsin Private College Week

press release: Wisconsin is celebrating the 24th annual Wisconsin Private College Week, July 27 to August 1, 2020, but with a twist. Wisconsin Private College Week is sometimes referred to as a “road trip” for students and families to visit the 23 private, nonprofit colleges and universities in Wisconsin. In an abundance of caution, and in light of the pandemic, this year's Private College Week will be "virtual."

Wisconsin Private College Week is sponsored by the Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities (WAICU). Dr. Rolf Wegenke, WAICU President, explains that the purpose of this year's Wisconsin Private College Week is the same as in prior years, even though the mechanics and format are changing. Wegenke explained, “regardless of the format, Wisconsin's private colleges are not themselves all the same, but they do hold certain commitments in common:

*Increasing educational opportunity and valuing diversity; for the eighth year in a row, the average out-of-pocket tuition (sticker price minus financial aid) has been at or under $5,500; *Students attending Wisconsin private colleges have a 60 percent greater chance of graduating in four years than they would at a public institution; this means students enter the workforce sooner and graduate with less debt; *Personal attention from faculty and staff is also emphasized; the average class size of these colleges is just 16 students. These colleges embrace and respond to student interests, with over 470 majors; and *Honoring what is good in the past, while empowering the students with the learning and creativity needed for building a better future.”

Governor Tony Evers issued a proclamation regarding Wisconsin Private College Week in which he said, “…private, nonprofit colleges and universities in Wisconsin emphasize creativity, critical thinking skills, and a broad interdisciplinary approach to education that contributes to the growth of leaders in our great state.”

During Wisconsin Private College Week, students and family members are invited to participate in special online events available at each institution – including virtual tours, financial aid and admissions sessions, faculty and student panels, programs about specific majors, and campus life information. Students participating in the virtual event will be asked to complete a student evaluation form to be entered to win a pair of Beats headphones. To learn more or to arrange a campus visit, go to: wisconsinsprivatecolleges.org/ visit

###

WAICU members include Alverno College, Bellin College, Beloit College, Cardinal Stritch University, Carroll University, Carthage College, Concordia University Wisconsin, Edgewood College, Herzing University, Lakeland University, Lawrence University, Marian University, Marquette University, Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design, Milwaukee School of Engineering, Mount Mary University, Nashotah House, Northland College, Ripon College, St. Norbert College, Viterbo University, and Wisconsin Lutheran College.

About WAICU: Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities (WAICU) was founded in 1961 and is the official organization of Wisconsin's 23 private nonprofit colleges and universities and their more than 52,000 students. WAICU is dedicated to expanding educational opportunity for students and is nationally recognized for his innovative programming to control college costs and forge partnerships with employers to provide skilled graduates.