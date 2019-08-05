WPEN Summer Summit

press release: Don't miss Wisconsin's public education event of the year!

What will it really take to make sure every child in every Wisconsin public school truly thrives? Join parents, community members, educators, board members and school leaders from around the state for an action-focused day of learning, connecting and strategizing on what's best for the 860,000 kids attending Wisconsin's public schools!

JOIN US at Cental High School in La Crosse on August 5, 2019, for our fifth annual ALL-STATE CONVENING of Wisconsin PUBLIC EDUCATION ADVOCATES and SUPPORTERS!

WHAT: A full day of motivating presentations, action-focused strategy sessions, and informational breakouts led by Wisconsin public education advocates and experts. Our fifth annual Summer Summit includes all of the following and more:

Keynote Plenary: "What's Best for Kids" presentation with very special guests

Governor Tony Evers

A special welcome from Carolyn Stanford Taylor, Superintendent of Public Instruction

Wisconsin Public Education Network's annual report + action reports from teams around the state

A Blue Ribbon Budget? A special plenary session on what kind of advocacy is best for kids with bipartisan members of the state legislature and school and district leaders.

World-class breakout sessions with school leaders, educators, experts and experienced organizers on school funding, local level organizing, issues facing our students and schools, current legislative issues, and much more!

Lunch, light breakfast/coffee, and afternoon refreshments are included with registration

An optional dinner with special guest speaker (tba) follows for those who wish to continue the conversation and connect with other supporters of public schools.

Registration: 8:00am. Morning meeting starts at 9. Final session ends at 5:30 and optional dinner follows on the La Crosse Queen riverboat!

The theme of this year's summit is WHAT'S BEST FOR KIDS - a question and a directive that's at the heart of both Governor Tony Evers' inaugural budget and is the motto of our hosts at the La Crosse Education Association.

Our sessions will reflect on what practices and priorities will ensure the best results for our students, and what we can do together to ensure every student thrives. Our sessions are led by state and national education experts, local level organizers, and leaders in education advocacy.

Over 20 breakout and plenary sessions led by advocates, state and national experts include:

School Funding 101: Get the Facts

Joy in the Ordinary

Working Effectively with Elected Officials

Addressing Racial Disparities in Education in Wisconsin: Should Schools Be Colorblind?

Referenda: What works and what doesn't? What Else Could We Have Done?

How Community Schools create transformational change for students, families and neighborhoods

Education Behind Bars: Their Only Hope

Advocacy that Works: The Future Ain't What It Used To Be

Benefits of Coalition Building

Student-Centered Discipline

Strategies for Creating Equity and Doing Social Justice Work in K-12 Schools

Wisconsins Student Loan Debt: Changing the Landscape

Hunger in Schools: why food pantries aren't the answer

How School Privatization Opens the Door for Discrimination

Non-Partisan Advocacy for Democracy: From Fair Maps, Census, and Local Organizing

School Funding - The Conversation Continues

Collaboration between teacher unions and school districts

Examining White Privilege

Excellence with Equity: A Talent Development Perspective on Gifted Education

Be the G.O.A.T. - Learn About Your Vote

How to Stop the "X"odus

Voucher Transparency & Community Partnerships

What's Best for Kids: Experts Speak Out

Whether you're new to education advocacy or a veteran school leader, our Summer Summit creates opportunities for productive, meaningful conversations about how to achieve together the change our children deserve. Don't miss Wisconsin's public education event of the year!

WHO: All parents, students, educators, administrators, school board members, and community supporters of Wisconsin public schools and their students are invited to attend. This is an opportunity to get connected, learn from each other, and be a part of the growing movement to support our public schools and the students they serve. Our goal is to create opportunities for local-level actions that have a state-level impact. Your voice is needed in this conversation!

REGISTRATION UP UNTIL THE DAY OF EVENT: Online $40; Day of/In person (8/5/2019)-$45

Lunch is included with registration (select your meal preference when you register).

Dinner (optional) follows for an additional charge of $40. Continue the conversation over dinner on the Mighty Mississippi aboard the La Crosse Queen riverboat, featuring a very special guest speaker!