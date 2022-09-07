Wisconsin Public Service Commission

press release: Public hearing on the application of the city of Madison, Dane County, Wisconsin, as a Water Public Utility, for Authority to Adjust Water Rates, will take place at 10 a.m. on Sept. 7. Location TBA.

Zoom: 1) Audiovisual connection-use https://us02web.zoom.us/my/pschearings, 2) Telephone connection-dial +1 312 626 6799, and enter 809 513 2930# (Meeting ID). Listen live online at https://apps.psc.wi.gov/APPS/eventscalendar/broadcast/livebroadcast.aspx

Online docket portal: https://apps.psc.wi.gov/APPS/dockets/content/detail.aspx?id=3280&case=WR&num=116

Application: https://apps.psc.wi.gov/ERF/ERFview/viewdoc.aspx?docid=434695 (can also be found below)

Hearing notice: https://apps.psc.wi.gov/ERF/ERFview/viewdoc.aspx?docid=443146

PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OF WISCONSIN

Application of the City of Madison, Dane County, Wisconsin, as a Water Public Utility, for Authority to Adjust Water Rates

3280-WR-116

NOTICE OF PROCEEDING

THIS IS A PROCEEDING to consider the application of the City of Madison, Dane County, Wisconsin, as a water public utility (applicant), for authority to adjust water rates. The Commission opens this docket by its authority under Wis. Stat. ch. 196. The applicant requested an overall increase in annual revenues of $8,532,664, or an increase of 18.19 percent over present revenues. The applicant submitted its application consistent with an order condition that was included in the Final Decision in docket 3280-WR-115. In its application, the applicant stated that it is seeking a rate increase to assist with increasing operating costs, primarily in the replacement of water mains and facilities maintenance. The applicant requested $5,000,000 in expense depreciation to fund the replacement of approximately 0.4 percent of the applicant’s mains per year. Additionally, the applicant requested $650,000 towards a proposed customer assistance program pilot that would provide a bill offset to households that meet certain financial criteria.

The Commission will determine the actual level of the revenue requirement after reviewing the application and holding a hearing. The hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If the Commission authorizes an increase in rates, impacts to individual customers bill will vary depending on usage and the ultimate rates authorized by the Commission. The applicant is responsible for giving notice to its customers of the filing of its application with the Commission and, pursuant to Wis. Admin. Code § PSC 2.10, for filing proof of notice no later than 3 days prior to the hearing. This is a Class 1 proceeding as defined in Wis. Stat. § 227.01(3)(a).

DOCUMENTS. All documents in this docket are filed on the Commission’s Electronic Records Filing (ERF) system. To view these documents: (1) go to the Commission’s E-Services Portal at http://apps.psc.wi.gov, (2) enter “3280-WR-116” in the box labeled “Quick Single Docket Search,” and (3) select “Documents.” To receive electronic notifications when new documents are filed in this docket, go to ERF - EZ Subscriptions and follow the instructions to subscribe to this docket.

SCHEDULE. For the official schedule in this docket, check the notices and orders filed in this docket on the ERF system. For public convenience only, the Commission will maintain the schedule in this docket on the PSC Docket Calendar. To view the calendar: (1) go to the Commission’s E-Services Portal at http://apps.psc.wi.gov, and (2) select the button labeled “Docket Calendar.” From there you may browse or search the calendar, and subscribe to a particular docket schedule.

PUBLIC PARTICIPATION. A person may participate either as a member of the public, or as a party. The Commission will provide an opportunity for any member of the public to offer an opinion on this matter either in writing, or in person at a public hearing. A member of the public may participate without becoming a party to the proceeding. Parties participate by intervening (see below) and offering, at a trial-type hearing, expert witnesses and other technical evidence, prepared and filed in advance. A party may also conduct discovery and cross-examine witnesses. The Commission shall provide notice of when, where, and how members of the public and parties may participate in this proceeding at a future date.

INTERVENTION. Any person desiring to become a party shall file a request for party status, known as a request to intervene, under Wis. Stat. § 227.44(2m) and Wis. Admin. Code § PSC 2.21 no later than 14 days from the date of service of this notice using the ERF system. To file such a request, go to the Commission’s E-Services Portal at http://apps.psc.wi.gov, click on the “ERF Upload Documents” link on the left side menu bar. On the next page, log on if you are a registered ERF user, create a new account if you do not have an existing account, or contact PSC Records Management staff at (608) 261-8521 or via e-mail at PSCRecordsMail@wisconsin.gov for assistance.

A person desiring to become a party who lacks access to the internet shall make a request to intervene by U.S. mail addressed to:

Docket 3280-WR-116 Intervention Request

Public Service Commission of Wisconsin

P.O. Box 7854

Madison, WI 53707-7854

At the time of filing, the person making the request to intervene shall serve a copy of the request on existing parties. An existing party may respond to the request within 5 days of service. A party wishing to request intervenor compensation should do so as soon as practicable.

WISCONSIN ENVIRONMENTAL POLICY ACT. This is a Type III action under Wis. Admin. Code § PSC 4.10(3). The Commission will review the potential environmental effects of the project. Type III actions normally do not require the preparation of an environmental impact statement under Wis. Stat. § 1.11 or an environmental assessment.

ASSESSMENT. The Commission considers it necessary, in order to carry out its duties, to investigate all books, accounts, practices, and activities of the applicant. The expenses incurred or to be incurred by the Commission that are reasonably attributable to such an investigation will be assessed against and collected from the applicant in accordance with the provisions of Wis. Stat. § 196.85 and Wis. Admin. Code ch. PSC 5.

AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. The Commission does not discriminate on the basis of disability in the provision of programs, services, or employment. Any person with a disability who needs accommodations to participate in this docket or who needs to obtain this document in a different format should contact the docket coordinator listed below. Any hearing location is physically accessible to individuals with disabilities. The Public Service Commission is located in the Hill Farms State Office Building that is also physically accessible to individuals with disabilities through the entrances on the first floor. Parking for people with disabilities is available on the ground floor of the parking garage. There is also limited, free handicap visitor parking at the front of the Hill Farms State Office Building.

CONTACT. Please direct questions about this docket or requests for additional accommodations for the individuals with disabilities to the Commission’s case coordinator,

Andrew Fisher, at (608) 266-3905 or Andrew.Fisher@wisconsin.gov.

Dated at Madison, Wisconsin, the 7th day of April, 2022.

By the Commission:

Cru Stubley

Secretary to the Commission