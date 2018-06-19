Wisconsin Public Service Commission

press release: Yesterday, the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin issued a draft version of Wisconsin's biennial, statutorily-required, Strategic Energy Assessment. The draft is currently available for public comment and review.

The SEA is a study prepared by the Commission pursuant to Wis. Stat. § 196.491(2) and Wis. Admin. Code § PSC 111.03 that profiles the state's electric system including past and future electric energy needs and sources of supply, electric rates and bills, and the availability, reliability, and sustainability of Wisconsin's electric energy supply.

The Commission encourages all interested persons to comment on the content of the draft SEA during the 90-day comment period. Comments will be used to prepare the final SEA.

Comments may be submitted in any of the following ways:

Web Comment. Go to the Commission's web site at http://psc.wi.gov, click on "File a Comment" button. On the next page, select the "File a comment" link that appears for docket number 5-ES-109.

Oral Comment. The Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, at 1:00 p.m. on the first floor, Room S105 at the Hill Farms Office Building, 4822 Madison Yards Way, Madison, Wisconsin. Spoken and written comments may be submitted during the hearing.

Mail Comment. All comments submitted by U.S. mail shall be received no later than July 25, 2018. A mail comment shall include the phrase "5-ES-109 Comments" in the heading, and shall be addressed to: Docket 5-ES-109 Comments Public Service Commission P.O. Box 7854 Madison, WI 53707-7854

Public comments on the draft Strategic Energy Assessment must be submitted to the Commission by July 25, 2018.