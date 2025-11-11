Wisconsin Public Service Commission

media release: Madison Water Utility has filed an application with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSCW) to increase water rates.

The increase is necessary due to a 10.3 percent increase in gross plant investment and a 6.2 percent increase in operating expenses since the last water rate case was completed in 2022 and implemented in 2023. The total increase in water revenues requested is $8,263,502 which will result in an estimated overall rate increase of 14.8 percent over the water utility’s present revenues. If the request is granted, the water charge for an average residential customer with a ⅝-inch or ¾-inch meter who uses 4,000 gallons of water per month will increase from $33.90 to $40.50, or $6.60 per month. This results in an annualized rate increase of 6.5% for residential customers. This increase only applies to the Water charges on your bill. Charges for Sewer, Storm Water, Landfill, Resource Recovery, and Urban Forestry are not a part of this rate application.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 10:00 a.m.

This hearing has no physical location. Parties and Commission staff appear by Zoom. Parties and Commission staff may use the telephone connection as a backup or if no adequate internet connection exists. Members of the public participate by Zoom or may use the telephone connection as a backup or if no adequate internet connection exists. Scheduling questions regarding this hearing may be directed to Alex Hanna at (608) 267-2336.

Join Zoom over the internet at: https://us02web.zoom.us/my/pschearings

If no adequate internet connection exists, join Zoom by telephone.

Dial: +1 312 626 6799

Enter Meeting ID: 809 513 2930

A person may testify in this proceeding without becoming a party and without attorney representation. A person may submit this testimony in only one of the following ways:

Web Comment. Go to the Commission’s Public Comment webpage

https://apps.psc.wi.gov/pages/publicCommentCase.htm?util=3280&case=WR&num=117, select the “File a comment” link that appears for docket number 3280-WR-117. Web comments shall be received no later than

Thursday, November 13, 2025.

Oral Comment . Speak during the hearing. The Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) may receive oral comment from any member of the public in attendance after the close of any party and Commission staff testimony. The ALJ will receive an oral comment by unmuting each member of the public connected and inviting that person to comment.

. Speak during the hearing. The Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) may receive oral comment from any member of the public in attendance after the close of any party and Commission staff testimony. The ALJ will receive an oral comment by unmuting each member of the public connected and inviting that person to comment. Mail Comment. All comments submitted by U.S. mail shall be received no later than Thursday, November 13, 2025. A mail comment shall include the phrase “Docket 3280-WR-117 Comments” in the heading, and shall be addressed to: Docket 3280-WR-117 Comments, Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 7854, Madison, WI 53707-7854.

The Commission intends to livestream and record this hearing on YouTube. A member of the public may observe without participation in any hearing session by:

Attending any physical location as noticed; Watching on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/@PSCWI-Hearings;(link is external) If no adequate internet connection exists, listening by telephone: Dial: (312) 626-6799 and enter Meeting ID: 809 513 2930

All documents in this docket are filed on the Commission’s Electronic Records Filing (ERF) system. To view these documents: (1) go to the Commission’s E-Services Portal at https://apps.psc.wi.gov(link is external) , (2) enter “3280-WR-117” in the box labeled “Quick Single Docket Search,” and (3) select “Documents”.

If you have any questions, please contact Madison Water Utility at (608) 266-4651.