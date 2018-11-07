Wisconsin Public Service Commission

press release: The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (Commission) has announced an upcoming meeting to discuss public participation in the various utility construction cases that are under consideration. Those interested in the meeting can expect to learn the general process by which the Commission makes its decisions, and how the interested and affected public can have their voices heard throughout the proceedings.

The meeting will take place at 10:30 a.m. on November 7, 2018 at the address listed below.

Public Service Commission Hearing Room, Hills Farms State Office Building Room #S105, 4822 Madison Yards Way

The Public can also view the meeting on the PSC website listed below. http://apps.psc.wi.gov/vs2017/ eventscalendar/broadcast/ livebroadcast.aspx

This meeting is intended to assist the public engage in current and future construction projects. Staff will not directly address any utility construction dockets, as this meeting is meant to provide information exclusively on the process by which projects are approved or denied by the Commission. The meeting is expected to last 90 minutes and staff will focus on the following agenda:

Overview of Wisconsin's Administrative Procedures Act, Wisconsin Administrative Code ch. PSC 2 and PSC Guidelines of Contested Cases Review of the PSC's Electronic Records Filing System (ERF) procedures How to participate as a member of the public or as party to the proceeding Intervenor Compensation billing and application processes A sample case - start to finish

Advance registration is encouraged. The program will be streamed live on the Commission's website; however to ensure program materials are received, those who will be watching on line must register. Please register by no later than November 5, 2018 by e-mailing Matthew2.Spencer@Wisconsin.Gov .