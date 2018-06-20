Wisconsin Public Television Pride Month Tour

press release:

Join OPEN for a behind the scenes tour of Wisconsin Public Television's studio spaces! We'll learn about their Pride Month programming and catch an inside glimpse of WPT's upcoming documentary project exploring Wisconsin's gay histories. Hosted by Wisconsin Public Television's leadership team and LGBTQAI+ affinity group.

Refreshments provided by PBS

Location: Vilas Communication Hall, Studio A (second floor), 821 University Avenue - Once in the building, go to the second floor and follow signs leading to Studio A

Parking: Public lots on North Lake Street or beneath Grainger Hall

Cost: Free

Registration Deadline: June 15