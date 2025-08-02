Wisconsin Pyrex Swap and Sale

media release: WISCONSIN Pyrex & Vintage Kitchen Sale and Swap

ONE DAY ONLY – Saturday, August 2, 2025, 702 North Street, Sun Prairie, 10AM – 2PM.

Calling all vintage lovers, collectors, and kitchenware enthusiasts!

Get ready for the ultimate treasure hunt at our Wisconsin Pyrex & Vintage Kitchen Sale and Swap – a one-day-only event that brings together over 40 amazing vendors showcasing and selling authentic vintage kitchen goods from the 1940s through the 1980s.

Whether you're on the hunt for that rare Pyrex pattern, funky retro gadgets, colorful glassware, or classic enamelware—this is THE place to be!

Buy from passionate collectors

Discover timeless kitchen treasures

Wondering what the "SWAP" part is?

That’s just for the vendors behind the scenes—but YOU get to shop their curated vintage stashes all day long!

Tag your thrifting buddies

Come early for the best finds, but we will have items all day!

Bring a tote or two—you’ll need 'em!

Admission is FREE and the vintage vibes are strong.

Come for the Pyrex, leave with memories (and maybe a full car).