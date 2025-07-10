Wisconsin Rising

Social Justice Center 1202 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: The Madison Area DSA Labor Working Group will host a documentary called "Wisconsin Rising." This movie showing is part of our history of Act 10 series leading up to our Labor Day Panel on August 28th. All DSA members are invited to join us for this collective learning event about Wisconsin's Labor History

Politics & Activism
Movies
