RSVP for Wisconsin River Explorers Club

media release: This program is family-oriented. Join us in exploring and caring for the 3 1/2 miles of Wisconsin River shoreline at Upham Woods. We’ll spend the mornings learning about and caring for our stretch of the river by testing water quality, searching for invasive species, or building trail to scenic beaches! Then spend part of your afternoon creating a splash by fishing along the river. This program is for all abilities. Upham staff will provide instruction and equipment. Lake Delton Parks & Recreation has fishing poles available for youth to take home with them (contact Abby Schultz reccoordinator@ dellsparkandrec.com for details or to pick one up!). Come for one or come for all sessions!

Dates: June 19, July 17, July 24, July 31, Learn & Play 9-12; Fishing 12:30-2:30

Location: Upham Woods Outdoor Learning Center, N 194 County Rd N Wisconsin Dells, WI

Fee: $0 supported by the Wisconsin DNR & UW-Madison Division of Extension

To register visit: https://www.regpack.com/reg/ templates/build/?g_id= 100906015 Registration closes the Thursday before.