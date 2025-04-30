Wisconsin Rural Partners Summit
to
media release: Vibrant Rural Communities
Join Wisconsin Rural Partners in Fort Atkinson. Registration Opens January 2025
Exhibit and Sponsorship information and registration are available today.
Start 30 Apr 2025 3:00 PM
End 1 May 2025 4:00 PM
Location Riverstone Event Center, 1905 Central Coast Lane, Fort Atkinson
Country Inn & Suites | 1650 Doris Dr. Fort Atkinson, WI 53538
The Annual Summit has a room block for a rate of $109 + tax, with the block rate good through March 30.
Reserve Your Hotel Room Today
Registration
Two Day $175.00 | Thursday Only $145
Overview of the Summit
Wednesday, April 30
3:00 pm Tour of Ft Atkinson
5:30 pm Welcome Reception | PaddyShack Golf & Game Lounge
Thursday, May 1
7:30 am Breakfast & Visit Exhibitors
8:30 am Welcome to Ft Atkinson
9:30 am - Noon General Sessions
Noon Lunch & Visit Exhibitors
1:00 pm - 3:30 pm General Sessions
Complete Agenda to Be Posted February 21