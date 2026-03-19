media release:

Find the Secret Faces of Those Who Shaped the Badger State and Beyond

Who were the hidden history makers quietly shaping law, environmental policy, medicine and more? Sign up for this State Street area scavenger hunt and learn about the important—yet often unknown—figures who contributed to our state, its communities and our larger story. As you search, hints will lead you to a series of pop-up portraits located within and by the shops and stores of State Street, where you’ll learn more about each individual in the exhibit... can you find them all? From Grammy-winning musicians to athletic innovators and so many more, there's no shortage of discoveries to make about the people whose work and accomplishments have been felt throughout Wisconsin and the nation.

Those who successfully complete the Scavenger Hunt during the program day will receive a set of limited-edition postcards honoring selected history makers and their stories. The portraits included in the Wisconsin’s Hidden History Makers Scavenger Hunt are part of the Wisconsin’s Hidden History Makers: A Pop-Up Portrait Experience exhibit. The exhibit is part of the Wisconsin History Makers Tour and conducted in partnership with Downtown Madison.

What You’ll Experience

Find portraits of history makers who shaped Wisconsin and the country—and continue to have an impact today

Explore State Street with family and friends through an exciting scavenger hunt filled with clues and multiple locations

Upon completion of the Scavenger Hunt, claim a unique set of postcards that commemorate the stories of impactful Wisconsinites

Cost

Free and open to the public

About the Location

The Wisconsin’s Hidden History Makers Scavenger Hunt takes place at a variety of locations along and near State Street, starting at The Forum (the plaza at the intersection of N. Carroll Street and State Street) and ending at the Wisconsin Historical Society Headquarters building (located on the Library Mall). Portraits of history makers will be located at different stores, restaurants, museums, and organizations within and along this stretch of State Street.

Starting Location | The Forum 30 State Street

Madison, WI 53703

Route Location | State Street Corridor

State Street 100–800 Blocks Madison, WI 53703

Ending Location | Wisconsin Historical Society Headquarters 816 State Street Madison, WI 53706

Know Before You Go

General Event Information:

Scavenger hunt signups are available in 30-minute increments from 12 PM–3 PM.

When reserving a ticket time, Scavenger Hunt participants can check in at any point within the respective half hour time slot. For example, if a ticket is reserved for 1 PM, participants are encouraged to check in and start the hunt anytime between 1 and 1:30 PM.

The event will end at approximately 4 PM, with most event staff collecting remaining program materials and leaving event stations at that time. Staff assigned to the Wisconsin Historical Society Headquarters building will remain at the final location until 4:30 PM to welcome participants who started the Scavenger Hunt later.

The scavenger hunt should take roughly 45 minutes to 1.5 hours to complete.

Limited-edition postcards are available only upon completion of the Scavenger Hunt and for the duration of this program date and time (Saturday, May 16, 2026 | 12 PM – 4 PM). They can be claimed at the Wisconsin Historical Society Headquarters building.

Wisconsin’s Hidden History Makers Scavenger Hunt is part of the larger Wisconsin’s Hidden History Makers: A Pop-Up Portrait Experience.

The scavenger hunt takes place on paved terrain but does involve a minimal number of stairs and steps. Comfortable shoes for walking are strongly recommended.

The Scavenger Hunt Program day will take place rain or shine. Participants are encouraged to bring water and wear sun protection. Portraits may be located inside or outside of businesses, and event participants will spend time outdoors. In case of inclement weather, bring an umbrella.

Event Route, Logistics, and Parking: