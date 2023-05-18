Wisconsin School Garden Day
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Kids and plants need many of the same things to grow healthy and strong. Clean air, fresh water, good nutrition, and a healthy environment. MCM is proud to again be a part of Wisconsin School Garden Day, which highlights the importance of garden education for growing minds. Come celebrate and help plant our rooftop teaching garden.
