media release: Co-sponsored by The Department of Communication Arts, and the International Screenwriters’ Association, the first annual Wisconsin Screenwriters’ Symposium is a convening of area storytellers, aspiring screenwriters, and film students for a series of workshops, panels, and career development events. Events include a panel on breaking into the business, an elevator pitch event, and a Screenwriting 101 workshop.

Events are FREE and open to the public and take place at Vilas Communication Hall (821 University Avenue) on U-Madison’s campus.

*Corresponding, unsponsored events that may be of interest to symposium attendees.

Friday (4/12), 3:00-4:00p, Vilas 4008 – Screenwriting 101 – Fade In (Michael Graf)

Description: Do you have a story that would make a great movie or TV show? Wonder why some stories get produced and others don’t? In this how-to 60-minute workshop you’ll learn the building blocks of writing for the screen. Emmy Award winning filmmaker Michael Graf, named one of the “Top 25 Screenwriters To Watch” by the International Screenwriters Association, will walk you through the fundamentals of writing for the screen in a workshop perfect for beginning screenwriters, fiction writers interested in adapting their work to the screen, and student filmmakers.

Friday (4/12), 4:30-5:30p, Vilas 4028 – Anatomy of a Fall – Script to Screen (Max Timm)

Description: How do the words in a screenplay translate to the images we see in a film? How do a writer’s words guide the work of directors, actors, cinematographers, and designers, and what gets lost in translation? Reading scripts, and analyzing the films produced from them, is an great, free education in the craft of screenwriting. Join professional screenwriter, producer and script consultant Max Timm examines the 2024 Academy Award Winning screenplay Anatomy of a Fall to demonstrate the move from script to screen.

*Friday (4/12), 5:30-6:30p – Break (Happy Hour, Food)

*Friday (4/12), 7:00-9:30p, Vilas 4070 – The Holdovers with Alexander Payne at the Wisconsin Cinematheque

Saturday (4/13), 3:00-4:00p, Vilas 4028 – Your Next Act – Breaking into the Biz (Moderator: Aaron Greer & Panelists: Michael Graf, Max Timm, and Angie Gaffney)

Description: So you want to break into the business as a screenwriter? In this 60-minute panel you’ll hear from (and get to ask questions of) professional screenwriters and producers about some of the avenues for getting your screenplays sold and produced, as well as tips for getting your foot in the industry door as a screenwriter.

Saturday (4/13), 4:30-5:30p, Vilas 4028 – The Quick Pitch (Host: Aaron Greer, Judges: Michael Graf and Angie Gaffney)

Description: Everyone has one great idea for a film or TV show. If you had 3-minutes in a room with your favorite director, producer or studio head could you sell them on your idea? Come watch 6 aspiring writers give it a try, and vote on your favorite pitch, in this exciting live, elevator pitch event.

Saturday (4/13), 5:30p-until – Mix and Mingle (Networking)

Description: Join your fellow screenwriters, storytellers and symposium attendees for a drink, a bite and fellowship at Vintage.

*Saturday (4/13), 7:00-9:30p, Vilas 4070 – Alexander Payne presents Westward the Women at WI Cinematheque

Find presenter bios here: https://commarts.wisc.edu/2024/04/wisconsin-screenwriters-symposium/