media release: FROM HOLLYWOOD HILLS TO MADISON LAKES

Cinema Experts Headline Wisconsin Screenwriters’ Symposium, April 10-12, 2026

Madison, Wis. — What do Andrew Hinderaker (Black Rabbit), Jason Rothenberg

(The 100), and Nikki Schiefelbein (Umbrella Academy) all have in common?

A Hollywood connection as well as a connection to Wisconsin, and each will be

presenting at this year’s Wisconsin Screenwriters’ Symposium (WSS), taking place

Friday, April 10 through Sunday, April 12, 2026 at the Pyle Center on the University

of Wisconsin-Madison campus. Coinciding with the opening weekend of the

Wisconsin Film Festival, WSS is presented by the UW-Madison’s Department of

Communication Arts.

“Our goal is to shine a spotlight on the incredible screenwriting talent we have

here in Wisconsin,” says WSS co-founder, Michael Graf. “The symposium fills a

vital gap for midwestern filmmakers and writers, providing not only a crucial

networking link, but also insider information needed to thrive in the competitive

entertainment industry.”

This year’s schedule includes a rare opportunity to participate in a TV Writers’

Room workshop (April 6-9) led by UW-Madison alum Rothenberg, recreating the

experience of a professional TV writers’ room.

Aaron Greer, Associate Professor of Film and Media Production at UW-Madison

and director of WSS says, “We’re lucky that some amazing people want to

come share their expertise, and many of them happen to be former Badgers.”

WSS offers myriad workshops and moderated discussions with topics such as

“Crafting Compelling Characters,” “Adapting IP,” and “Managers, Agents, Reps,

Oh My.” In addition, WSS provide multiple networking mixers, and an opportunity

to hear from Veronica Pope, Film Wisconsin’s new director, on the State of the

Industry. WSS wraps this year with live presentations of the winners of the

Wisconsin’s Own Pitch and Wisconsin’s Own Screenwriting Contests.

The current list of panelists also include: Deidre Brenner (Rick and Morty), Kyle

Hausman-Stokes (My Dead Friend Zoe), Jeffrey Kurz (Deep Woods), Noah Jones

(Forward Management), Ken Miyamoto (Taken in Plain Sight), Michael Graf

(Green and Gold), Aaron Greer (Gettin’ Grown), Rebecca Spindler (Son of the

Seed), and Max Timm (International Screenwriters’ Association).

For a full list of biographies, program offerings and registration, visit

www.screenwriters.commarts.wisc.edu.