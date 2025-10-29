media release: We are excited to invite you to the upcoming Wisconsin Senior Safety Resource Fair!

Highlights of the Fair

+ Engage in two insightful panel discussions:

Recognizing and Avoiding Scams & Frauds – Learn strategies to protect yourself from common schemes targeting seniors.

Personal Finance in Retirement – Explore key financial issues and tips for managing your finances during retirement.

+ Meet and consult with a variety of experts and exhibitors offering resources and guidance to help you enjoy a safe, healthy, and fulfilling retirement.

Mark your calendar and join us for a morning dedicated to your security and peace of mind. More details – including registration information – will follow soon.

We look forward to seeing you on October 29 at the Wisconsin Senior Safety Resource Fair Hosted by Triad.