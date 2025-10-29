Wisconsin Senior Safety Resource Fair
media release: We are excited to invite you to the upcoming Wisconsin Senior Safety Resource Fair!
- Cost: FREE
- Wednesday, October 29, 8:00am – 12:00pm, Vista West, 150 Bella Vista Dr, Madison
Highlights of the Fair
+ Engage in two insightful panel discussions:
- Recognizing and Avoiding Scams & Frauds – Learn strategies to protect yourself from common schemes targeting seniors.
- Personal Finance in Retirement – Explore key financial issues and tips for managing your finances during retirement.
+ Meet and consult with a variety of experts and exhibitors offering resources and guidance to help you enjoy a safe, healthy, and fulfilling retirement.
Mark your calendar and join us for a morning dedicated to your security and peace of mind. More details – including registration information – will follow soon.
We look forward to seeing you on October 29 at the Wisconsin Senior Safety Resource Fair Hosted by Triad.
