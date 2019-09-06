Wisconsin Sheep & Wool Festival

Jefferson County Fair Park 503 N. Jackson Ave., Jefferson, Wisconsin 53549

press release: GATE HOURS: Friday-Saturday 7 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.; Sunday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Admission is $8 per person, $15 for a weekend pass. Kids eight and under free. Parking free. Information on all activities and hours at www.wisconsinsheepandwoolfestival.com .

Info

Jefferson County Fair Park 503 N. Jackson Ave., Jefferson, Wisconsin 53549 View Map
Fairs & Festivals, Kids & Family
608-743-9080
please enable javascript to view
