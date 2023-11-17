7:30 pm, 11/17-18. $25/$15.

media release: Wisconsin Singers ignites audiences with their 56th season of captivating vocals, stunning choreography, live band, and electric Badger spirit all on one stage. Enjoy more than 40 hit songs from sensational pop artists, award-winning musicals, and movie soundtracks that span the last five decades in this dynamic theatrical revue of great music and boundless energy!

Featuring UW-Madison’s most talented students, this nationally-renowned pop music ensemble is sure to win the hearts of every age and musical taste.