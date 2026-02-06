Wisconsin Society for Ornithology Convention

to

Buy Tickets

Best Western Plus InnTowner 2424 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53726

media release: 84th Annual Convention - For the love of birds

May 15 - 17, 2026, Best Western Plus InnTowner, 2424 University Ave., Madison, WI 53726

Join the Wisconsin Society for Ornithology as we celebrate our mission: promoting the enjoyment, study, and conservation of Wisconsin’s birds! Birdwatching field trips, keynote speaker, bird habitat management panel of experts, dinner, cash bar, silent auction, awards, volunteer recognition, and more.

Info

Best Western Plus InnTowner 2424 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53726
Environment, Lectures & Seminars
262-204-7242
please enable javascript to view
Buy Tickets
to
Google Calendar - Wisconsin Society for Ornithology Convention - 2026-05-15 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Wisconsin Society for Ornithology Convention - 2026-05-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Wisconsin Society for Ornithology Convention - 2026-05-15 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Wisconsin Society for Ornithology Convention - 2026-05-15 00:00:00 ical