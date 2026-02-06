Wisconsin Society for Ornithology Convention

media release: 84th Annual Convention - For the love of birds

May 15 - 17, 2026, Best Western Plus InnTowner, 2424 University Ave., Madison, WI 53726

Join the Wisconsin Society for Ornithology as we celebrate our mission: promoting the enjoyment, study, and conservation of Wisconsin’s birds! Birdwatching field trips, keynote speaker, bird habitat management panel of experts, dinner, cash bar, silent auction, awards, volunteer recognition, and more.