press release:

Saturday, October 7, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Midwest Renewable Energy Association (MREA) would like to invite you to a FREE Wisconsin Solar Tour in celebration of Energy Awareness Month! Homes and businesses throughout Wisconsin will open their doors to the public and share how clean energy, and sustainable living work for them!

MREA’s mission is to promote renewable energy, energy efficiency, and sustainable living through education and demonstration. By hosting this free state-wide Solar Tour, we hope to encourage neighborhood conversations addressing the growing need for clean energy, and help Wisconsinites familiarize themselves with their solar options!