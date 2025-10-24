media release: Wisconsin Space Program is a three-piece psych-rock band from Milwaukee, exploring sounds ranging from sun soaked ‘60s psych pop to heavy, fuzzed-out stoner metal. Formed in the winter of 2024, the group consists of members from regional stalwarts like NEWSKI and The Delta Routine. Known for their electrifying live performances, fans can expect lush harmonies, unpredictable grooves, and a relentless energy that evokes rock bands from a bygone era.

$12 in advance / $15 at the door