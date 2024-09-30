Wisconsin State Law Library Naming Ceremony

media release: The Wisconsin Supreme Court, in partnership with the director of State Courts Office and the Wisconsin State Law Library, invites the public to a special ceremony on Monday, September 30, at noon, to officially name the Wisconsin State Law Library in honor of Lavinia Goodell, Wisconsin's first woman lawyer.

The renaming commemorates Goodell's remarkable legacy and her groundbreaking contributions to the legal profession. On June 17, 1874, Goodell became the first woman to practice law in Wisconsin, overcoming significant barriers and advocating for legislative changes that opened doors for generations of women to follow in her footsteps.

"Naming the State Law Library in Lavinia Goodell's honor is an opportunity to recognize her legacy and inspire the next generation of women in Wisconsin," said Justice Ann Walsh Bradley.

The event will take place at the Wisconsin State Law Library, located at 120 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Madison, WI 53703. The ceremony will feature remarks reflecting on Goodell's legacy and the impact of women in law today. The event is open to the public, and all are encouraged to attend and take part in celebrating this historic occasion.

More information on the life and work of Lavinia Goodell is available at LaviniaGoodell.com.