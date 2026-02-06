Wisconsin Statewide Data Center Day of Action

media release: Announcement: Data Center Day of Action Itinerary

The No Data Center movement from across the state will meet at the state Capitol!

Join NO Data Center Organizers from across the state, PSL Milwaukee, Madison, Fighting Oligarchy Coalition, and on Thursday, February 12, at Noon outside the Capitol and then at 12:45 inside the Capitol for a presser and panel featuring No data center organizers.

Wisconsin is united against the billionaires trying to exploit our state’s water, energy, and farmland

We’re America’s Dairyland, not America’s Data-land

https://www.facebook.com/events/26169144912717440/