Wisconsin Statewide Data Center Day of Action
Capitol 2 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Announcement: Data Center Day of Action Itinerary
The No Data Center movement from across the state will meet at the state Capitol!
Join NO Data Center Organizers from across the state, PSL Milwaukee, Madison, Fighting Oligarchy Coalition, and on Thursday, February 12, at Noon outside the Capitol and then at 12:45 inside the Capitol for a presser and panel featuring No data center organizers.
Wisconsin is united against the billionaires trying to exploit our state’s water, energy, and farmland
We’re America’s Dairyland, not America’s Data-land
https://www.facebook.com/events/26169144912717440/