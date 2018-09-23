Wisconsin Students Die-In

press release: On Sunday, September 23, students and activists will host a die-in inside the Capitol Rotunda. The protest will specifically be targeting those politicians who have allowed the gun violence epidemic to continue by not supporting issues like universal background checks, raising the age to purchase a firearm, and a 48-hour waiting period.

The event will start at 3:00 PM with a rally inside the Rotunda to hear from speakers that will include State Representatives Melissa Sergeant and Chris Taylor. Following this at 3:30, attendees will participate in a 10 minute Die-In for the average number of people that die from gun violence every year in Wisconsin: 600 activists are partnering with Save Our Students-Madison, March For Our Lives, NextGen Wisconsin, and The Middleton Walkout Organizers.