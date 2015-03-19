Wisconsin Supreme Court Candidates Forum

press release: Wisconsin will elect a Supreme Court Justice next spring. Justice Daniel Kelly, appointed in 2016 by Governor Scott Walker to a seat vacated by the retirement of Justice David T. Prosser, Jr., is seeking election to a full 10-year term. Two challengers, Dane County Circuit Court Judge Jill Karofsky and Marquette University law professor Ed Fallone, are also seeking the seat. All three candidates will appear on a nonpartisan primary ballot on February 18, 2020, and the top two finishers will advance to the general election on April 2, 2020. This will be the first opportunity for the public and the press to see all three candidates side-by-side, discussing the race and their qualifications.

Who: Professor Ed Fallone, Marquette Univ. Law School; candidate for Supreme Court

Hon. Jill Karofsky, Dane County Circuit Court; candidate for Supreme Court

Hon. Daniel Kelly, Wisconsin Supreme Court; candidate for Supreme Court

Dr. Michael Wagner (moderator), UW-Madison School of Journalism

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2019 12:30 pm-1:30 pm

Where: Foley & Lardner LLP - 150 East Gilman St., Madison

More: Free and open to the public

